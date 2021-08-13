Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

ONCT stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

