Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after buying an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $17,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

