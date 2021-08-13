Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after acquiring an additional 444,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510,455 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,626. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

