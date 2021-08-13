Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.33

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.33 and last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 54255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $251.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

