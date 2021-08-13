OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 388,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a PE ratio of -155.26 and a beta of -0.30. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 282,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 239,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 47,486 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

