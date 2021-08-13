Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of -0.06. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.