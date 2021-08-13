Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,086,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $42,985,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

HWC stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

