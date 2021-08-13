Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NYSE MSM opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

