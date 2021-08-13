Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.40 Million Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 460,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Black Hills by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $7,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Black Hills stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

