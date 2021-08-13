Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 75,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

