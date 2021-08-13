Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $36,582,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at $10,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

VG stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

