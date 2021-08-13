Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 371 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.