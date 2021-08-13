Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 408 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $9,475,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

