Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 87 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ABG stock opened at $198.99 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

