O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Increased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $596.93. 416,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,364. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $577.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

