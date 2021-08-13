Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $54,581,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $16,447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 884,258 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $12,636,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.