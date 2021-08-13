Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

ORGO opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $16,447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.