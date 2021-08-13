Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Reaches $0.0949 on Major Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $747,346.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00143173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00152193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,547.66 or 1.00037606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00867307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

