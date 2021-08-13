Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Brokerages expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce sales of $39.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.43. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

