Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,562. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 68.93.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,606 shares of company stock worth $7,242,800 in the last 90 days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

