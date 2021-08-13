OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT Raised to $120.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

