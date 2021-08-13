Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

OR opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

