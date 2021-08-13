Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.93. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.