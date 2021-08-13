Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 2,705 ($35.34) and last traded at GBX 2,525.66 ($33.00), with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

Specifically, insider Gavin Hill purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders have purchased a total of 930 shares of company stock worth $2,365,968 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,355.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

