Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

