Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA opened at $2.32 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.74.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.