Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $16.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 238,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,288. The firm has a market cap of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

