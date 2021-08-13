Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARR. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

