Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Boenning Scattergood

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of Park National stock opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.24. Park National has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities analysts expect that Park National will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Park National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.