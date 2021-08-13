Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Issue $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PH opened at $294.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

