Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.40.

Parkland stock opened at C$38.10 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.18 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

