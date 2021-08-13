Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKIUF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $30.38 on Monday. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

