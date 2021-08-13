Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$53.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE PKI opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.60. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.