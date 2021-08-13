Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $45.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Parsons alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Parsons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parsons by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000.

Parsons stock opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78. Parsons has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.