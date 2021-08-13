Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PGPHF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,727.01 on Monday. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,798.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,603.74.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

