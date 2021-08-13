Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $775.56 million, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

