Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Increased to C$10.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pason Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of PSYTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 8,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

