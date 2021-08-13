Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

PASG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

