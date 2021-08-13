Patientory (PTOY) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $3,357.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

