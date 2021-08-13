Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 851,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

