Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 851,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.
