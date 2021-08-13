Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a positive rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.78.

PSFE traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 50,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $101,184,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

