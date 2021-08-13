PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

