PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.