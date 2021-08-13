PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 419,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,853. The firm has a market cap of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,215. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

