Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $1,303,950.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PEN opened at $261.83 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,636.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $9,254,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

