Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Insider Sells $1,303,950.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:PEN opened at $261.83 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,636.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.