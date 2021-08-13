Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $798.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 290,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,155,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 112,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

