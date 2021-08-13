Performa Ltd US LLC Invests $3.33 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

SPYV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. 915,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

