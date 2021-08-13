Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PFMT opened at $4.82 on Monday. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,581,649.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,501,369 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,511. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 139,982 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

