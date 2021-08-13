Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 9.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $369.52 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

