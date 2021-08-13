Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,419 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

